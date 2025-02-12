Red Devils fall at Upper State

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — One win away from advancing to the Class 2A state wrestling championship for the second time in three years, the Liberty High School wrestling team hosted Chester on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils fell behind early in the match but were able to make up ground with two late pins from Brian Reed and Nathan Harris cutting the deficit to 34-24. However, Eris Steele was able to secure a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login