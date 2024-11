By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

NINETY SIX — Playing in their third upper state championship in four seasons, the Liberty High School volleyball had momentum on its side after taking the first set against the Ninety Six Wildcats on Nov. 12.

While the Wildcats battled back to take the second set, Liberty maintained control, leading 14-13 as it

