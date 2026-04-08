Red Devils, Lions boast meet MVPs

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Out of the more than 100 athletes who traveled to Daniel High School for the Pickens County Track and Field Championships, six were lauded for their achievements and presented with awards following the completion of the meet.

Liberty’s Reid Finley and Ciairra Hester, Easley’s Aamari Kelly and Daniel’s Dodson Broussard, Christian Chancellor Jr. and Lizah Williams and Trey Wimbley were named

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