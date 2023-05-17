Registration open for Pickens Rec summer day camp

PICKENS — Registration is now open for the Pickens Recreation Department’s 2023 summer day camps.

The camps will be held in six one-week sessions during the following dates: June 5-9, 12-16, 19-23 and 26-30, and July 10-14 and 17-21. There will be no day camp from July 3-7.

The summer day camps are held from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Pickens Recreation Center at 545 Sangamo Road in Pickens. The camps are for children ages 5-13.

Breakfast and lunch will be furnished through the S.C. Department of Education’s Summer Feeding Program.

The cost of the camp is $100 per child per week, but price adjustments may be made for additional siblings. There is a $50 registration fee that is nonrefundable and is due by May 19, including a camp T-shirt. Late registration fees will be $60.

For more information, contact the Pickens Recreation Department at (864) 878-2296.