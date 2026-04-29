Remains identified as missing Liberty man

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Human remains found in July 2024 have been positively identified by the Pickens County County Coroner’s Office as those of a Liberty man last seen earlier that year.

Justin Scott Gasper was last seen around 10 p.m. May 3, 2024, leaving his home on Shivers Lane in Liberty.

On July 6, 2024, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 140 Shivers Lane “in reference to human

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