Abigail Adams was a busy woman in 1776.

Her husband, John Adams, was a delegate at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. She was at home in Braintree, Mass., raising four young children and managing the family farm while living in a war zone. The British Army was in Boston, only 12 miles away.

She wrote her husband a letter and asked that he

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login