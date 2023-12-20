Report: ‘Child care crisis’ proves costly

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — A new report finds that South Carolina is not immune from what’s being called an “infant-toddler child care crisis” and that the issue could cost the state more than a $1 billion each year.

Council for a Strong America is a bipartisan nonprofit promoting solutions “ensuring our next generations for Americans will be successful productive members of society,” according to the report.You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login