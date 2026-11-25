By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A resident continues to ask why her name was linked to an investigation within the city of Pickens.

Pamela Winters spoke to Pickens City Council members during their Nov. 9 meeting.

Following the meeting, she issued a media statement that began with background on the issue.

“On December 16, 2025, a Pickens City Council member received an anonymous envelope containing a printed email chain that appeared to

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