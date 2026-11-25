Resident calls for answers in Pickens email investigation
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A resident continues to ask why her name was linked to an investigation within the city of Pickens.
Pamela Winters spoke to Pickens City Council members during their Nov. 9 meeting.
Following the meeting, she issued a media statement that began with background on the issue.
“On December 16, 2025, a Pickens City Council member received an anonymous envelope containing a printed email chain that appeared to
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login [pms-login