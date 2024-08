By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An iconic and eye-catching part of the Pickens city skyline has been preserved and restored.

During his report to officials during the Aug. 12 Pickens City Council meeting, city administrator Tim O’Briant said the work to restore and repaint the water tower behind Main Street has

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login