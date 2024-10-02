Rivyve has new owner

Rivyve Juice Bar and Boutique had an Under New Management Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the new owner – Misty Ticknor. Misty and her husband Micheal cut the ribbon surrounded by their family, friends, staff and members of the community. Rivyve Juice Bar is located at 111 W. Main Street, Pickens and is open Monday through Saturday 7-3, Fridays are 7-8 p.m. Serving a variety of fresh, healthy choices such as smoothies, juices, salads, sandwiches, wraps. Breakfast coffee and tea are served all day