Robinson is named Employee of the Year

PICKENS — Southern Home Liquidators in Pickens is proud to announce that Barbara Robinson has been awarded the prestigious title of Employee of the Year. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Barbara’s exceptional dedication, outstanding performance, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Employed since 2022, Robinson has consistently exhibited exemplary professionalism and a strong work ethic. Her ability to go above and beyond in her role has made her a valuable asset to the company. With her remarkable skills and expertise, Robinson has played an instrumental role in Southern Home Liquidators’ success. Robinson’s journey started in Pickens, where she was born and raised. As a graduate of Pickens High School in 1987, Robinson was known for her vibrant personality and was even nominated as the class clown.

This sense of humor and ability to bring joy to others has undoubtedly contributed to her success in the workplace. Before joining Southeren Home Liquidators, Robinson worked at Gatehouse for four years until its unfortunate closure. Despite the setback, Robinson’s resilience and determination to excel in her career never wavered. This dedication and perseverance have undoubtedly played a role in her well-deserved recognition as Employee of the Year.

Southern Home Liquidators recognizes Robinson’s exceptional contributions, outstanding work ethic, and positive attitude.

Her professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to excellence have set a high standard for all employees. Robinson’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration to her colleagues and a reflection of the values and goals of Southern Home Liquidators. Southern Home Liquidators isa located in the Town Creek Center on Ann Street in Pickens