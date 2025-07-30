Rogers scholarship golf tournament completes another successful year

PICKENS — Fourteen teams competed in the 21st annual Charles F. Rogers Scholarship Award Golf Tournament held July 26, 2025, at Southern Oaks Golf Club. The annual event raises funds for scholarships awarded to Pickens High School basketball players who plan to pursue higher education.

Each year, one senior from the varsity girls team and one senior from the varsity boys team is selected to receive a scholarship. This year will mark the 22nd year the scholarships have been

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login