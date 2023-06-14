Rogers scholarship golf tournament successful for 19th consecutive year

PICKENS — Twelve teams participated in the 19th annual Charles F. Rogers Scholarship Award Golf Tournament held at The Rock Golf Club and Resort on June 10, 2023.

The event, which is held annually, raised money for scholarships that will be awarded to Pickens High School basketball team members who plan to further their education. A senior from the varsity girls team as well as a senior from the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login