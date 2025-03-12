Roper answers fire questions from residents
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — With the state still under a burn ban as of Friday morning, firefighting in Pickens was on the minds of residents.
Pickens County administrator Ken Roper answered questions from residents during a Facebook Live update posted Friday morning, with county communications director Jamie Burns posing the questions to him.
A resident asked what their fire fee was being used for.
“So the fire fee was done away with a few years ago,” Roper said. “We had 13
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login