Roper applauds SDPC approach to school, safety

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — COVID-19 is “a very nuanced and intricate foe that we’re fighting,” Pickens County administrator Ken Roper said.

Roper gave an update on COVID numbers during a video posted to Facebook Friday.

As of Friday, Pickens County had 315 active cases of COVID-19, Roper said.

The county had had a total number of 2,737 confirmed positive cases during the pandemic as of Monday afternoon, according to

