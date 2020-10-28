Roper: County virus cases at highest level yet

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control late last week showed that Pickens County had “the most active cases we have had since this thing first started,” according to county administrator Ken Roper.

Thursday was “a grim day in the nation as whole,” Roper said in a Facebook Live video update posted Friday.

“Yesterday, we had more cases of COVID-19 reported in the nation than any other given day in this pandemic,” Roper said.

Many people, including Roper himself, have felt at times that the pandemic may have turned a corner or lightened, he said.

“The facts just do not support that,” Roper said. “We had more

