Roper discusses scope, timeline of SC 183 project

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY – Pickens County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are in the beginning stages of a project aimed at making what’s been called the most dangerous road in the county safer.

Last month, county administrator Ken Roper hosted a virtual town hall about the S.C. Highway 183 capital improvement project. A link to a recording of that event has been posted to the Pickens County SC Facebook page.

Pickens County’s involvement in the 183 work is fairly unique.

“Usually, the county is not ever involved in state highway projects,” Roper said. “This would be the first time Pickens County has gotten

