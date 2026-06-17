Runoffs planned Tuesday

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County voters will return to the polls for the final time this summer to select the Republican nominees for three statewide offices on Tuesday.

Voters will choose who represents the Republican party in the governor, attorney general and commissioner of agriculture races.

In the race to succeed Henry McMaster as South Carolina’s governor, Lt. Gov. Pamela

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