Runoffs set for next Tuesday

COUNTY — Pickens County voters will head to the polls one more time next Tuesday, June 23, for a pair of 2020 Republican primary runoff elections.

Two S.C. State House seats will be up for grabs, as Districts 3 and 5 each have two candidates facing off to be on the ballot in November.

All registered voters are eligible to vote, even if they did not vote in last week’s Republican primary.

In the S.C. State House District 3 runoff, current Pickens County School Board trustee Phillip Bowers will face off with retired businessman Jerry Carter for the Republican nomination. The winner will take on Democrat Eunice Lehmacher in November’s general election.

Meanwhile, in the S.C. State House District 5 contest, incumbent Neal Collins will try to retain his seat against businessman Allan Quinn in a winner-take-all contest. The winner of the runoff will have no opposition in the general election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a photo ID is required to vote. More information can be found at pickenselections.org.