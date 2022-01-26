Safe at home

Free rapid home COVID tests now available at state health departments, via US Postal Service

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — As the federal government rolls out its system to distribute millions of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to residents around the country, the free tests are also now available at South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control public health departments statewide.

According to a DHEC release, the agency is distributing the first shipments of the at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to increase access to timely testing

