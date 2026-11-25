By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local organization was recently recognized by South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.

Samaritan Health Clinic was one of 10 charitable organizations recognized as the Angels of 2026, an award that highlights organizations for their outstanding service to South Carolina communities and responsible stewardship of charitable resources, a release from Hammond’s office said.

This year’s Angels were announced on Nov. 18 and

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