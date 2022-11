The Pickens County Veterans Affairs office is asking local residents to come out and line the streets of downtown Liberty for the county’s annual Veterans Day parade, set to begin at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty. Local veterans who would like to participate in the parade are invited to arrive at the PCPAC parking area by 2:30 p.m. Transportation for the parade route will be provided if needed.