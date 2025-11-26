SC 183 bridges reopen

COUNTY — After more than a year of work, commuters can now pass between Six Mile and Pickens on S.C. Highway 183 after the reopening of two bridges last week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation began work on bridges over Twelve Mile Creek and Gregory Creek in Pickens County along S.C. 183 in Pickens last fall after construction delays due to Hurricane Helene.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures as crews work to complete final punch list items on the bridge.

SCDOT asks that drivers slow down and pay attention to signs and crews when driving through the work zone.