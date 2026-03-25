SC AG Wilson voices support of GP Speedway
By Mike Pulley
Special to the Courier
news@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will make a campaign stop April 4 at an event in support of saving the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
Wilson, a Republican, is running for the state’s governorship. He made an extensive post on Facebook on Monday, March 23, in support of saving the second-oldest speedway in NASCAR history.
“I’ve heard from folks across the state who want to protect (the racetrack),” Wilson wrote. “They’re right. I believe transparency and accountability matter in decisions that impact our communities. And as Governor, I’ll make sure
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