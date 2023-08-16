SC Attorney General Alan Wilson takes stand on the environment

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s biggest lawman has taken a legal stand on two separate environmental issues.

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit August 7 against multiple companies, including 3M and DuPont, holding them accountable for allegedly contaminating knowingly the state’s natural resources and drinking water through per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

“I’m a firm believer in the free market, but when companies knowingly violate the law and harm South Carolinians in the process, there

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login