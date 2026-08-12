SC Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame celebrates legends

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A comment from one of the state’s music legends played a part in the creation of the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame.

During a recent induction ceremony held at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty, founder David Godbold discussed how the Hall of Fame, founded in 1989, came to be.

In the 1980s, Godbold was working on the “Austin City Limits” television program, working with

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