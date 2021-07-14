SC governor pushes back on White House vaccination effort

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on the state’s health agency to ban a federal push to reach Americans in a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination effort.

On July 6, President Joe Biden announced his administration would send workers out into communities in a push to contact unvaccinated people. The administration’s plan would also set up clinics at workplaces and encourage employers to offer paid time off to get vaccinated, The New York Times

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login