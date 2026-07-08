SC Supreme Court to hear cases at CU

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University will host the South Carolina Supreme Court in late summer.

DJ Laws is the presidential coordinator for community relations at Clemson University.

She spoke about the Supreme Court’s visit during her update at Pickens United’s June 29 meeting. The court will be at Clemson University Sept. 15-16, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity not only for Clemson

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