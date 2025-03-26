SC Waffle Fest set for Saturday

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will host the first-ever S.C. Waffle Fest presented by the U.S. Waffle Company on Saturday. The festival will take place on March 29 on South Commerce and West Front Street in downtown Liberty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, and the festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including a kids’ zone sponsored by Potters Clay Fellowship. Kids can enjoy face

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login