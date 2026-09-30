SC250 invites fourth grade teachers to apply for Liberty Day at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Fourth grade teachers from public schools across South Carolina are invited to apply for the 2027 Liberty Day at the Statehouse, a one-of-a-kind educational experience that brings South Carolina history and civics to life for students from across the state.

The deadline for teacher applications is Friday, October 2, 2026.

Liberty Day will be held Friday, February 19, 2027, at the South Carolina Statehouse. As part of the state’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, 250 fourth grade students will spend the day learning about the people, places, and ideas that shaped

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