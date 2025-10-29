SCDOT closes more bridges in Pickens County

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation last week closed two more bridges in Pickens County until repairs can be made.

A news release issued Oct. 21 by SCDOT officials said Riggins Bridge Road over Twelve Mile Creek was closed for repairs following a routine inspection.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs can be made, the release said.

A detour has been set up.

“Please note that Riggins Bridge Road will be open to local traffic only, except at the bridge site,” the release said. “SCDOT asks that drivers slow down and pay attention to signs and crews when driving through the area.”

Those traveling eastbound on Riggins Bridge Road will be directed to take Bolding Road south and turn left on Praters Creek Road. They’ll then turn left onto Stewart Gin Road and follow it until they reach Gilstrap Road and turn left, bringing them back to Riggins Bridge Road.

Westbound traffic on Riggins Bridge Road will be directed to take Gilstrap Road south and turn right onto Stewart Gin Road. They’ll follow Stewart Gin Road and turn right onto Praters Creek Road and then take another right onto Bolding Road. This will bring them back to Riggins Bridge Road.

In a separate release issued Friday, SCDOT said the Rice Road bridge over Rices Creek in Pickens was closed that same day and will remain closed until repairs can be made.

Rice Road is open to local traffic only, except at the bridge site, and drivers are again urged to slow down and pay attention to signs and crews in the area.

A detour has been set up.

Drivers traveling northbound on Rice Road are directed to take Gentry Memorial Highway (S.C. Highway 8) west and turn right onto Cedar Rock Church Road, which will bring them back to Rice Road.

Those driving southbound on Rice Road are directed to turn right onto Cedar Rock Church Road, then turn left onto Gentry Memorial Highway, bringing them back to Rice Road.

The public is encouraged to check with SCDOT social media and scdot.org for updates on bridge closures and repairs, both releases said.

