SCDOT details electic vehicle charging program

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is leading the implementation of an initiative aimed at creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The SC+EV initiative aims to “position South Carolina for the future of electrified mobility through the creation of a reliable and accessible statewide network of electric vehicle (EV)

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login