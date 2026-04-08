Scholarship recipients named

Above: Easley’s Aamari Kelly was awarded the inaugural King of the Pit Scholarship by the King family at the Pickens County track meet last week. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding jumper from Pickens County. Below: Easley’s Acie Vincent, Liberty’s Reid Finley and Liberty’s Brayden Bagwell were each awarded the Abraham Balawi Memorial Scholarship by Shannon Balawi. The scholarship, named in honor of Liberty great Abraham Balawi, is awarded to standout track and field athletes in Pickens County each spring.