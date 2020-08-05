School board filing opens

COUNTY — Filing is now open for three Pickens County School Board seats and 11 local watershed district director seats set to be up for election in November.

The school board seats of Betty Bagley (District 1), Shannon Haskett (District 3) and Betty Garrison (District 5) will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

Any district resident interested in filing for one of the open seats may file at the Pickesn County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office at 222 McDaniel Ave., B9, in Pickens during normal

You must be logged in to view this content.