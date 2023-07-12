School board partially lifts ban on book

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

EASLEY — After months of discussion from parents and community members and a recently filed lawsuit in federal court, the Pickens County School Board unanimously voted Thursday to reinstate a banned book.

The board originally voted to remove “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds in September after a group of parents said the book went against S.C. state budget proviso 1.105, which states districts can’t use any state funds to teach or approve any

