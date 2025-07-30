School District announces employee award finalists

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County has announced its finalists for the 2025–26 District Teacher of the Year and District Support Employee of the Year awards.

This year, the district received a record number of nominations, reflecting the strength and dedication of educators and support staff throughout the county. Each of the finalists was first selected as the Teacher or Support Employee of the Year at their

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login