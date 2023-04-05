School district budget proposal includes raises

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

LIBERTY — The Pickens County School Board gave the initial go-ahead to a nearly $164 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 last week, including provisions to increase pay for employees across the district.

School district chief financial officer Matt Owens presented the first reading of the budget at the board’s meeting March 27. The proposed

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login