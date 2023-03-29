School district invites input on federal projects

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County is inviting public input about its 2023-24 federal projects.

A public meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the district’s Curtis Sidden Administrative Building at 1348 Griffin Mill Road in Easley.

The meeting will focus on the Title I project titled “Improving the Achievement of the Disadvantaged,” the Title II project on teacher quality, Title III projects on English speakers of other languages and immigrants, the Carl D. Perkins Vocational-Technical Education Act and the

