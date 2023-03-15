School district moving toward competency-based learning

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County will soon be working toward a more personalized learning approach for students thanks to a proviso from the South Carolina Department of Education.

In August, the SCDE released Proviso 1.116, allowing districts seeking to implement competency-based education to submit a waiver to the State Board of Education allowing them to create their own standards.

The proviso defined competency-based education as “a comprehensive learning approach for a student to master competencies and related standards along a personalized, self-paced and flexible pathway.”

SDPC director of secondary education Lori Gwinn asked school board trustees during a recent meeting to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login