Scipio discusses State of Pickens
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Mayor Isaiah Scipio wants residents to know that he’s doing “everything in my power to do what’s right for the city of Pickens.”
“That’s what I ask myself every time I have to make a decision — is this best for our little town?” Scipio said in a State of the City address posted to the city Facebook page on Friday.
“When I first became mayor, I found out that we had a lot of things that we needed to address,” Scipio said.
One of the main issues was water, he said.
“We’ve had a lot of dirty water,” Scipio said. “We had a meeting and we talked about it, and the main thing was having clean water and trying to
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login