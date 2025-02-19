Scipio discusses State of Pickens

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Mayor Isaiah Scipio wants residents to know that he’s doing “everything in my power to do what’s right for the city of Pickens.”

“That’s what I ask myself every time I have to make a decision — is this best for our little town?” Scipio said in a State of the City address posted to the city Facebook page on Friday.

“When I first became mayor, I found out that we had a lot of things that we needed to address,” Scipio said.

One of the main issues was water, he said.

“We’ve had a lot of dirty water,” Scipio said. “We had a meeting and we talked about it, and the main thing was having clean water and trying to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login