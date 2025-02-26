Scouts 5th annual can food drive is March 6

PICKENS — The 5th Annual Pickens Community Food Drive is set for Saturday, March 6 at the Pickens Amphitheater. Items will be collected between 10 a.m. – noon.

Individuals, Organizations, Businesses and Churches are invited to participate in the important community event by donating canned goods and nonperishable items. Financial contributions will also be accepted. All items and financial contributions will be donated to the Gleaning House Food Pantry in Pickens.

The organization donating the most cans will receive the coveted Golden Can Award.

The annual event is sponsored by Scout Troop 51 and Cub Scout Pack 51

Any questions, please contact pickenstroop51@gmail.com