SDPC announces leadership changes

PICKENS — The School District of Pickens County has announced leadership changes that will take effect July 1, 2026, including a new district-level role and an interim principal appointment at McKissick Academy of Science and Technology (MAST).

Mrs. Heather Touchberry has been named Director of Innovative Services for the district, transitioning from her current role as principal of MAST at the conclusion of the 2025–26 school year. In conjunction with this transition, the district’s Board of Trustees approved the superintendent’s recommendation on February 23, 2026, to appoint Dr. Danny Hall, currently assistant principal at MAST, as

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