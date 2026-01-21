SDPC announces leadership changes

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The Pickens County School Board approved four leadership appointments during a called meeting Monday, naming new district-level administrators and a permanent principal for Central Academy of the Arts.

The appointments include Travis Chapman as director of assessment, Lauren Corn as executive director of secondary instruction, Tish Goode as director of elementary literacy, and Brittney Morgan as principal of Central Academy of the Arts. Chapman, Corn and Goode will assume their new roles July 1, following the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year.

TRAVIS CHAPMAN

Chapman, currently principal of Dacusville Elementary School, was named director of assessment. He has served as principal since 2018 and previously held principal and assistant principal positions in Pickens County and Anderson School District Five. In his new role, Chapman will oversee districtwide assessment programs, testing

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login