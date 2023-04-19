SDPC announces leadership moves

COUNTY — The Pickens County School Board approved three new school district leadership hires at its called meeting on Monday.

Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray will take over as the School District of Pickens County’s new director of teacher evaluation and coaching, while Andy Holliday will succeed Anderson-Murray as principal at Forest Acres Elementary and Andrew Shipman will be the new principal at Crosswell Elementary, replacing Holliday. The three will assume their new roles at the end of the 2022-23 school year on July 1.

