By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — A budget topping $178 million cleared its second reading Monday at the School District of Pickens County.

Chief financial officer Matt Owens presented the fiscal year 2024-25 general fund budget — which does not include a millage increase — to the Board of Trustees and said the revenues were based on the state House of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login