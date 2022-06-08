SDPC budget squeaks through on final vote
By Andrea Kelley
Courtesy The Journal
akelley@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County’s fiscal year 2023 budget squeaked by on final reading at the school board’s Friday meeting.
The nearly $149 million budget was approved by a 4-3 vote, with chairwoman Betty Bagley and board members Phillip Bowers and Amy Williams voting in opposition.
Bowers said he was concerned the district was “growing spending too fast.”
“We’re doing a lot of good stuff. But I look back at ’19 … I think we
