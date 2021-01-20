SDPC bus driver killed in collision

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A longtime School District of Pickens County bus driver was killed in a car wreck last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Treasa Carol Norton, 56, of Pace Bridge Road in Marietta.

The collision took place at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on S.C. Highway 186 near Rhymes Lane, three miles north of Pickens, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South

You must be logged in to view this content.