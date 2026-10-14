SDPC celebrates 2026 report card results

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County earned strong marks in the 2025-26 South Carolina School Report Cards released Monday, with all 22 rated schools receiving an overall rating of average or better for the ninth consecutive year.

The district also reported a record on-time graduation rate of 92.7 percent for the Class of 2026 and continued gains in college and career readiness.

Of the 22 district schools receiving ratings, seven earned excellent ratings, nine were rated good and six received average ratings. No schools received below average or unsatisfactory ratings. Nearly 73 percent of rated schools earned scores of good or excellent, indicating they exceeded or substantially exceeded state performance criteria.

The annual report cards, available at screportcards.com, measure schools’ progress toward the goals of the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate. The state’s accountability system evaluates academic achievement, student growth, school climate, graduation rates, college and career readiness and other measures of school performance. Ratings are based on a 100-point scale and range from excellent to unsatisfactory.

Seven district schools earned excellent ratings — Clemson Elementary, Dacusville Elementary, Six Mile Elementary, Liberty Middle, Edwards Middle, Daniel High and Easley High.

Five schools improved their overall ratings from the previous year. Easley High, Edwards Middle and Six Mile Elementary moved from good to excellent, while Pickens Middle and Gettys Middle improved from average to good. Easley High’s excellent rating is its first under the state’s current accountability system, which began in 2018.

The district’s high schools also improved in college and career readiness, with the indicator rising from 82.4 percent in 2025 to 85.3 percent in 2026. The district’s result exceeded the state average of 78.9 percent.

Seven schools received excellent ratings in school climate, which is based on teacher and student surveys. Those schools were Ambler Elementary, Hagood Elementary, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology, Pickens Elementary, Six Mile Elementary, Pickens Middle and Edwards Middle.

The district’s on-time graduation rate reached 92.7 percent for the Class of 2026, up from 90.1 percent in 2025 and above the state average of 87.5 percent. The result is the district’s highest graduation rate since the current accountability system began.

Daniel High led the district with a 95.1 percent on-time graduation rate, followed by Liberty High at 94.4 percent and Easley High at 94.1 percent. Pickens High reported an 87.1 percent graduation rate. Daniel, Liberty and Easley each surpassed the previous individual-school district record of 92.6 percent, set by Liberty in 2025.

Members of the Class of 2026 completed 690 dual-enrollment courses and earned more than $33 million in scholarships. The graduating class also recorded 26 military enlistments, while 516 students graduated after completing at least one career and technical education pathway.

The district also highlighted student performance in Advanced Placement courses. Across its four high schools, the district offered 31 AP courses to approximately 1,200 students. Students took 2,255 AP exams, with 83.7 percent earning a score of 3 or higher, generally considered a passing score.

“As a traditional public school district, we have the privilege and responsibility of serving every student in our community,” superintendent Danny Merck said. “For nine consecutive years, all of our schools have met or exceeded the state’s performance criteria, and that is something worth celebrating.”

Merck said the district’s record graduation rate reflects collaboration among students, teachers, staff and families. He added that the district remains committed to continuous improvement through teamwork.

Associate superintendent of academic services Shannon Sharkey said the graduation results and academic growth reflect the district’s commitment to preparing students for college, careers, military service and life.

Detailed school report cards and overall ratings are available at screportcards.com.