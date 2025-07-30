SDPC: Daniel students charged in altercation at FCA football camp

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CLINTON — Several Daniel High School students have been charged after “a very serious” incident earlier this month at a school-sponsored football camp resulted in the injury of another student.

The incident occurred July 7 during a retreat at Presbyterian College in Laurens County, where D.W. Daniel High School football players were participating in a summer camp organized in conjunction with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Officials confirmed that the altercation, which involved multiple student-athletes, was recorded on video and widely circulated on social media.

According to a statement released

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login