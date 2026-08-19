SDPC outperforms state in 2025-26 assessments

PICKENS — Students in the School District of Pickens County outperformed state averages in nearly every tested subject and grade level during the 2025-26 school year, according to assessment results released Aug. 10 by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The results show continued year-over-year gains across the district, including significant improvements in middle school math and early literacy. District officials said the results reflect a sustained focus on instructional quality, targeted

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